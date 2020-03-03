Along with the Phantom Magenta Xbox Controller, Microsoft yesterday announced the new Arctic Camo Xbox Wireless Controller. This new special edition controller features the popular Winter Camo white and grey color scheme. The frosted transparent resin in the camo pattern makes the controller even more attractive. The diamond-texture on its triggers offers better precision.

Microsoft also announced Arctic Camo Xbox Pro Charging stand that will look great with the new Arctic Camo Xbox Wireless Controller. The Arctic Camo Xbox Pro Charging Stand will be available starting April 27.

Like regular Xbox Wireless Controllers, the Arctic Camo Special Edition Xbox Controller is compatible with the Xbox One family of devices, Xbox Series X, Windows 10, and mobile devices.

You can now pre-order the new Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition, it will be available on sale in May. In the US, it will be exclusively available at Microsoft Stores and Walmart.