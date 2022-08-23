Apple’s Self Service Repair now includes select Mac notebooks

This Tuesday, Apple officially expands its Self Service Repair to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 family of chips. Specifically, the expansion will cover the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 14- and 16-inch 2021 M1 MacBook Pros. Just like the Self Service Repair for iPhone, it will only be available in the US, but the company stresses that it has plans to bring it to other regions, starting in Europe. Apple also promises to add more Mac models “later this year” in its repair service.

Currently, the Self Service Repair to Mac notebooks only offers a limited number of parts, such as display, top case with battery, Touch ID, trackpad, speakers, audio board, and Logic Board. Nonetheless, along with expanding the service to other locations and more models, Apple also has plans to make other replacement parts available.

The prices of the parts for each model vary in the Apple Self Service Repair Store, but it is important to note that the company is offering to give customers credits by sending back the old parts they are replacing. For instance, the display of the 14-inch MacBook Pro costs $672.32, but the credit will bring it down to $579.04.

Meanwhile, along with the announcement of the parts available, Apple said that it would also offer the renting of its tools for those who don’t want to buy them just for single repair use. The rental kits can be rented at $49 for one week and shipped back free of charge.

On the other hand, while the discount you’ll get from sending the old parts to Apple is tempting, the company also suggested considering its professional repair providers with certified technicians. Apple stressed its importance, especially to those who don’t have sufficient knowledge in doing the repairs of such devices.

“Over the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, including more than 3,500 Independent Repair Providers,” Apple added, underlining the easy access to its different repair locations. “A global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers supports more than 100,000 active technicians. As a result, in the US, eight out of 10 Apple customers are located within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider.”