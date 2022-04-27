While Google is still planning to allow self-repair options for its Pixel phones, Apple has already made its Self Service Repair online store available in the US on April 27. The company said that the repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation) will be provided through the Apple Self Service Repair Store in the said location. Still, there are also plans to make the service repair accessible in other countries, starting in Europe later this year.

Apple instructs its customers to first visit the repair manual of the phone needed to be repaired for guidance. Meanwhile, the online store will always be available to provide orders. It has up to 200 individual parts and tools compatible with the phone models covered by the program.

Apple assures that the parts it will provide are genuine and tested to attain the highest quality, safety, and reliability. “The parts are the same ones — at the same price — as those available to Apple’s network of authorized repair providers,” Apple added. “For certain repairs, customers will receive a credit when returning a replaced part for recycling.”

The company also promises the best quality for its tools, saying that they are the same as what Apple’s repair network is using and that they will also be available for $49 rental kits for those who don’t want to purchase them for just one-time use. “They are custom designed to help provide the best repairs for Apple products, and are engineered to withstand the rigors of high-volume, professional repair operations where safety and reliability are the utmost priority,” the company said. “The high-quality tools offered through Self Service Repair include torque drivers, repair trays, display, and battery presses, and more.”

On the other hand, while the new program looks inviting for iPhone users, Apple is clear that its Self Service Repair is designed for “customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs.” With this, the company also offered the idea to its customers to opt for professional repair providers using genuine Apple parts. According to the company, doing so won’t be a problem since it has over 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers with up to 100,000 professional technicians ready to provide service.