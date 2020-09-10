We reported 3 weeks that Apple was working on a folding iPhone with dual screens, like the Surface Duo.

This was according to reliable Apple leaker Jon Prosser, but now another reliable and prolific leaker for another company, Ice Universe, has also weighed in on the story with a different take.

Ice Universe, posting on Weibo, revealed that Apple has ordered a large number of flexible displays from Samsung Display, presumably with the intent of developing a folding iPhone.

The order is apparently for one year, suggesting Apple may be delivering the folding iPhone as soon as next year.

Prosser has earlier revealed that Apple is working on a clamshell device similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, but with a larger external screen, and the internal screen which is actually two panes like the Surface Duo, versus flexible glass like on the Z Flip.

Apple may be in the process of changing the mind, however, if Ice Universe’s report is anything to go by.

Prosser says several sources have confirmed the existence of the device, but none have been able to say when Apple will eventually release it.

via Macrumors, Pocketnow