Prolific leaker Jon Prosser has today shared some information on a folding iPhone Apple is working on internally.

The clamshell device will be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, but with a larger external screen, and the internal screen will actually be two panes like the Surface Duo, versus flexible glass like on the Z Flip.

Prosser, however, says when opened they would look close to seamless, and the device would have no notch internally, with the FaceID hardware being on the outside of the device. The hinge is reportedly protected by fabric, and the edges will be made of metal like the iPhone 11.

Prosser says several sources have confirmed the existence of the device, but none have been able to say when Apple will eventually release it.

See his video below:

via BGR