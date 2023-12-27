Apple's Ex-Design Chief Jony Ive and OpenAI's Sam Altman to work on AI devices: the brainchild of best in the business

In a development likely to draw significant interest from the tech community, former Apple design chief Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have collaborated to develop new artificial intelligence hardware. The project, still in its early stages, seeks to explore the potential of advanced AI capabilities embedded within innovative physical devices.

Ive, renowned for his design contributions to iconic Apple products like the iMac, iPhone, and iPad, will lead the project’s hardware design aspect through his firm, LoveFrom. Altman, a prominent figure in artificial intelligence, is expected to contribute to underlying software intelligence through his work with OpenAI.

While details of specific product concepts or timelines remain undisclosed, early reports suggest the focus may lie on AI-powered devices for the home environment. The goal of this collaboration is to utilize the expertise of both individuals to create hardware that can seamlessly integrate with existing living spaces while providing new forms of user interaction.

However, the project faces potential challenges. The early development stage indicates significant work ahead in both design and engineering. Additionally, recent controversies surrounding Altman’s role at OpenAI introduce an element of uncertainty. Additionally, Apple’s ongoing redesign of its in-house design team raises questions about potential future synergies between the company and the independent project.

It is important to note that the project is currently in its initial phases, and any conclusions regarding its potential impact or ultimate success would be premature. As development progresses, further details are expected to emerge, offering a clearer picture of this AI hardware initiative’s specific goals and envisioned applications.

