Rumors were rife that Apple will launch its third-generation AirPods at an event on March 23, but according to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirPods 3 is not ready yet. If Kuo is to be believed, the AirPods 3 won’t enter mass production until Q3 of 2021, which means we unlikely to see Apple launching the wireless earbuds before the month of July.

The analyst says Apple’s AirPods shipment will witness a decline this year — from 90 million AirPods in 2020 to 78 million in 2021. The reason behind this decline in shipments, as per Kuo, is increasing competition from rival manufacturers.

Talking about the AirPods 3, rumor has it that the wireless earbuds will share some similarities with the AirPods Pro in terms of design. The third-generation AirPods will feature a half-in-ear design to provide users better quality of music playback and better fit. Like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods 3 will come with replaceable ear tips.

It’s also being said that the upcoming AirPods won’t borrow some of the key features from AirPods Pro. For instance, the upcoming AirPods won’t offer ANC. Undoubtedly, this will make a lot of potential buyers unhappy, though the good thing is that the AirPods 3 will offer Spatial Audio and could be priced at $150.

Meanwhile, if you own AirPods 2., do let’s know what improvements you want to see in its successor.

via 9to5mac