Apple is reportedly holding an event next month where the company is expected to launch a number of new products, including a new iPad Pro, AirTags, and the third-generation AirPods. Now the good news is that we have managed to get some insight into what we can expect in the upcoming AirPods 3, thanks to 52Audio.

According to the website, Apple’s AirPods 3 will share some similarities with the AirPods Pro in terms of design. The third-generation AirPods will feature a half-in-ear design to provide users better quality of music playback and better fit. Like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods 3 will come with replaceable ear tips.

However, the new AirPods won’t borrow some of the key features of AirPods Pro. For instance, the upcoming AirPods won’t offer ANC. Undoubtedly, this will make a lot of potential buyers unhappy, though the good thing is that the AirPods 3 will offer Spatial Audio and will be priced at $150, according to the website.

It’s worth noting that none of these is official, so you should take this with a pinch of salt.

If you’re using the AirPods 2., what improvements you want to see in its successor? Do let us know down in the comments.

via PocketNow