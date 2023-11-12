Apple Vision Pro 2nd Gen headset hardware info possibly leaked

Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset is expected to be launched in a few months. The release is scheduled for “early 2024” with a steep price tag of $3,499.

However, according to a leaked report, Apple is already working on a second-generation Vision Pro AR/VR headset that is expected to feature a new design, external accessories, and minor hardware improvements. Here is a comparison between it and Microsoft Holo Lens 2.

It has been reported that the new headset is called “Project Alaska.” It is identified by the device number N109. Although it resembles the first-generation Vision Pro, there are some notable differences. For instance, the second-generation headset is expected to have flat and uniform temples instead of the rounded areas that enclose the speakers on the first-generation model.

Additionally, the documentation related to Project Alaska mentions an unspecified audio accessory, leading to speculation that Apple may be planning to release an external speaker for the new headset.

Another key difference between the two headsets is the rear straps. The second-generation headset is said to have simpler and more streamlined straps reminiscent of the flat straps commonly found on laptop bags or backpacks.

Hence, the new features in the second-generation Apple Vision Pro headset include:

New design with flat and uniform temples and simpler rear straps

External audio accessory (possibly an external speaker)

External battery pack

Semi-automatic interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment

Minor hardware improvements, such as faster processors and more efficient power management

I’m excited to see how the second-generation Apple Vision Pro headset performs when it is released. Still, it’s a long way to go. You can read more about the report here.