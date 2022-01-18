While the iPad Air and iPad Mini look modern, the basic iPad features the same old thick bezel and includes the circular Home button. But Apple will reportedly refresh the current design of the iPad next year. However, it’s anybody’s guess what the new iPad will look like after the design refresh.

According to tipster @dylandkt, Apple will introduce the 10th gen iPad at the end of 2022 with the same old design. While the next-generation iPad will be very similar to its predecessor, the former will be powered by a more powerful A14 Bionic chip, according to the tipster. Also, Apple’s new basic iPad is said to include 5G, Bluetooth 5, WiFi 6.

Moreover, the 10th gen iPad is said to feature the same 10.2-inch display as its predecessor, though the tipster doesn’t go into details about the resolution of the display. However, we’re expecting the display resolution to be the same as that of the current generation — 1620 x 2160 pixels.

So, those who’ve been waiting for Apple to update the design of the basic iPad will have to wait yet another year. Meanwhile, 2023 will also see Apple introducing a new iPhone SE 3 with a new design, which is rumored to be very similar to that of the iPhone 11.

Meanwhile, if you’re an iPad owner., what changes do you want to see in the iPad 2023 models? Let us know down in the comments.