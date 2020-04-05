Apple to acquire NextVR, the world’s best virtual reality platform for live events

Today, 9to5Mac reported that Apple is planning to acquire NextVR for about $100 million. NextVR is the world’s best virtual reality platform for live sports, music and entertainment. Right now, you can experience NBA, WWE, FOX Sports, Live Nation and the International Champions Cup soccer through NextVR’s VR platform. NextVR has raised funding from several high-profile investors including SoftBank in the past. According to 9to5Mac report, NextVR has informed its employees about the acquisition, and employees need to relocate after the acquisition is complete.

Apple has been working on a VR headset for many years now, but it appears the company is waiting until either the market matures or it develops a technology that can revolutionize it. Recently, we reported about a series of new patents filed by Apple for a VR headset, you can read about it here. If Apple is ready with its VR headset, NextVR may become a big part of Apple’s VR content strategy.

Source: 9to5mac