Apple is all set to unveil a bunch of new products on Tuesday at its ‘Time Flies’ event. It’s arguably this year’s one of the most talked-about tech events primarily because of the confusion over whether Apple will unveil the iPhone 12 at the September event. But now that we’re only a few hours away from the event, we now have more clarity on what Apple is going to announce tomorrow.

According to famous Apple tipster Jon Prosser, Apple will release as much as four new products, including iPad 8, iPad Air 4, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE, which is expected to be the company’s most affordable smartwatch. The tipster also claims that the Watch Series 6 and Watch SE might officially be called Apple Watch Pro and Apple Watch respectively. Rumors are also rife that Apple will reveal some final features of the iOS 14 and that the Cupertino-based tech giant will release the stable version of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 right after the event.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman also confirmed that Tuesday’s event won’t see the much-awaited iPhone 12, though he didn’t give us any details on the products that Apple will unveil at the event.

As you may have expected, ‘Time Flies’ will be an online-only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event kicks off at 1 PM ET(05:00 PM GMT/10:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, September 15th.