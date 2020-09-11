Apple is holding an event next week where the company is rumoured to announce a new iPad and Apple Watch. Now a new report suggests that Apple might launch an affordable Apple Watch SE as well.

According to a tweet from Jon Prosser, Apple is planning to launch a new affordable watch under their SE umbrella. The Apple Watch SE will take inspirations from Series 4 Apple Watch and will come with an M9 chip. However, it won’t have ECG support or Always-on display. The watch will come in two sizes- 40mm and 42mm.

Apple Watch “SE?” (more affordable Apple Watch.) Codename: N140S

GPS 40mm

Codename: N140B

Cellular 40mm Codename: N142S

GPS 42mm

Codename: N142B

Cellular 42mm – Series 4 design

– No always-on display

– No ECG

– M9 chip Coming at the September 15th “Time Flies” Event. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 11, 2020

There is no word on the price of the new affordable Apple Watch. However, we won’t have to wait as the event is scheduled for 15th September 2020.