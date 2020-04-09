The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen companies using technology to help the first responders, doctors, and everyone at the front line fighting the disease. Today, Apple is joining the increasing list of companies that are contributing to aid healthcare workers.

The company has developed a new app in partnership with Stanford. The app allows users to take a quick test about symptoms and if it indicates a possible infection then the app will recommend testing. The questionnaire filled by the person will be used by first responders to get priority testing at a Stanford Health Care site.

COVID-19 presents unique challenges for the police, firefighters and paramedics who serve and protect their communities. Stanford Medicine experts answer your questions, provide up-to-date information, and help you determine if you should be tested for the coronavirus. * Use a screening questionnaire to determine whether testing is recommended for you, based on your symptoms, medical history and exposure. Results are saved for your future reference, and all answers are securely stored on your device. No data is shared with Stanford, Apple or anyone else unless you grant permission. * View the latest COVID-19 resources from Stanford Medicine physicians and scientists, including a comprehensive list of frequently-asked questions, an easy-to-understand guide for protecting yourself, and videos of weekly virtual town hall meetings, in which Stanford Medicine leaders update the community on the pandemic and its implications. * Learn about the unique risks that COVID-19 presents first responders, and how to protect yourself. Stanford Medicine emergency medicine experts answer your questions about potential exposure, safety and best practices. Local agencies and national organizations offer detailed guidance and recommendations for avoiding infection and containing the outbreak. Stanford Medicine integrates research, medical education and health care at its three institutions — Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford. For more information, please visit https://med.stanford.edu

The app is available in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties in California at the moment. The app uses Apple’s ResearchKit and CareKit software which is designed to handle sensitive data. The data will stay on the phone unless the patient decides to share it with a health provider.

If you’re living in the aforementioned counties then you can head to Apple App Store to download the app and take a COVID-19 test.

Via CNBC