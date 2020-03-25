Apple releases iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with several new features (change log)

Apple yesterday released iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 update to millions of Apple device owners around the world. This update comes with several new features and bug fixes. For iPhones, this update brings iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app, new Memoji stickers, third-party navigation app support for the CarPlay and more. For iPad devices, this update brings support for mouse and trackpad, iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app, new Memoji stickers and more. Find the full change log below.

iOS update change log:

iOS 13.4 introduces new Memoji stickers and iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements. Memoji

– Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face Files

– iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app

– Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

– Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files Mail

– Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view

– Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME App Store with Apple Arcade

– Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

– Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

– List view for See All Games CarPlay

– Third-party navigation app support for the CarPlay Dashboard

– In-call information appears on the CarPlay Dashboard Augmented Reality

– AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files Keyboard

– Predictive typing support for Arabic This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:

– Adds status bar indicator to display when VPN has disconnected on iPhone models with all-screen displays

– Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch

– Addresses an issue where Photos may appear to use excess storage

– Resolves an issue in Photos that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled

– Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order

– Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows

– Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look

– Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off

– Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both Dark Mode and Smart Invert are active

– Resolves an issue where text copied from web content may appear invisible when pasted when Dark Mode is active

– Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

– Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed

– Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

– Fixes an issue where iCloud Drive appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in

– Addresses an issue in Apple Music where music videos may not stream in high quality

– Resolves an issue where CarPlay may lose its connection in certain vehicles

– Fixes an issue in CarPlay where the view in Maps may move away briefly from the current area

– Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording

– Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot

– Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols

iPadOS update change log:

iPadOS 13.4 introduces support for mouse and trackpad with iPad for greater precision and navigating the system with Multi-Touch gestures, and adds iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app and new Memoji stickers. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements. Mouse and Trackpad Support

– All-new cursor design highlights app icons on the Home Screen and Dock and buttons and controls in apps

– Magic Keyboard for iPad support on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later)

– Magic Mouse, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad, Magic Trackpad 2, and third-party Bluetooth and USB mouse support

– Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Keyboard for iPad and Magic Trackpad 2 enable you to scroll, swipe between app spaces, go Home, access App Switcher, zoom in or out, tap to click, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages

– Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Mouse 2 enable you to scroll, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages Files

– iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app

– Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

– Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files Memoji

– Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face Mail

– Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view

– Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME App Store with Apple Arcade

– Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

– Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

– List view for See All Games Augmented Reality

– AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files Keyboard

– Live Conversion for Zhuyin automatically transforms Zhuyin into the correct characters without pressing the space bar to convert text or select candidates

– Live Conversion for Japanese automatically transforms Hiragana into the correct characters without pressing the space bar to convert text or select candidates

– Predictive typing support for Arabic

– Swiss German keyboard layout supported on iPad Pro 12.9-inch

– On-screen keyboard layout for iPad Pro 12.9-inch now matches Smart Keyboard This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:

– Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch

– Addresses an issue where Photos may appear to use excess storage

– Resolves an issue in Photos that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled

– Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order

– Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows

– Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look

– Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off

– Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both Dark Mode and Smart Invert are active

– Resolves an issue where text copied from web content in a third-party app may appear invisible when pasted if Dark Mode is active

– Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

– Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed

– Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

– Fixes an issue where iCloud Drive appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in

– Addresses an issue in Apple Music where music videos may not stream in high quality

– Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording

– Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot

– Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols

Source: Apple