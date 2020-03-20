Apple puts purchasing limits on iPhone sales in wake of supply issues

The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has caused severe issues for the tech companies who rely on China to get the products out to the world. With most of China on a lockdown, companies are forced to tap their reserve supplies to meet the demands and have to take aggressive actions to ensure their stocks don’t run dry.

Apple is the latest company to take desperate measures as it has now placed a restriction on iPhone purchases. CNBC reports that Apple’s online store won’t allow customers to buy more than two of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Max, and the newly announced iPad Pro. Mashable was able to further confirm that the same rules are applicable to Apple AirPods Pro. However, you can still buy as many regular AirPods as your wallet can allow.

Numerous reports have claimed that Apple will be facing supply issues as the company relies on China for its supply chain. However, Apple won’t be the only company as all the other major manufacturers also rely on China to produce and assemble their hardware.