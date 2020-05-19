Apple’s PowerBeats Pro successor, which might officially be called Powerbeats Pro 2, recently appeared on the China’s MIIT certification site, hinting that the product will hit the market very soon. Besides the fact that it might see the daylight soon, the certification doesn’t provide any new information about the upcoming PowerBeats Pro 2.

Prior to the MIIT certification, the second Gen. Powerbeats Pro with model numbers Apple A2453 and A2454(one for the right earpiece and the other for the left earpiece) appeared on FCC and SIRIM, Korean NRRA certification site.

While we cannot confirm the exact release date, the likelihood is that Apple will launch them at the WWDC event, which, for the first time will be online-only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple’s WWDC event is all set to take place on June 22.

We also don’t know anything about the price point, but it’s likely that the price of the second Gen. Powerbeats will be similar to the first Gen., which costs $250. It’ll be interesting to see whether Apple will officially call it Powerbeats Pro 2 or the company settles on a different name.

via MSP