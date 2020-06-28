Apple will not be shipping power adapter and earphones in the iPhone 12 box

Last month, we reported that Apple will not include Earpods (Apple’s wired earphones) in the iPhone 12 box. With this move, Apple was planning to further boost AirPods sales. Today, Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple will not include a power adapter in the iPhone 12 box. Apple expects customers to buy the new 20W power adapter along with iPhone 12’s purchase.

The Lightning to USB-C cable is the only accessory that will be shipping the iPhone 12 box. Kuo mentioned that Apple is dropping the Earpods and the power adapter from the iPhone 12 box to reduce the overall cost of iPhone 12 which is expected to go up because of 5G support.

From earlier leaks the upcoming iPhone 12 series will include four different models with various specifications — iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. The display sizes of all these models won’t be identical to one another.

The base model that is the iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch display that has a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has a pixel density of 475 PPI, while the iPhone 12 Max will have a slightly bigger display — we’re talking a 6.1-inch panel with 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution and 460 PPI density.

The display of the iPhone 12 Pro will be exactly the same as that of the iPhone 12 Max in terms of screen size, screen resolutions, and pixel density. On the other hand, the top model that is the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display with a screen resolution of 2778 x 1284. The display of the top model will have a pixel density of 458 PPI.

Source: Macrumors