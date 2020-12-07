Apple Music now rolling out to Google Assistant-enabled devices

Apple Music is now rolling out to Google Assistant-enabled devices like Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more. With this support, you can ask Google Assistant to play your favorite music on Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music subscription, you can search and play more than 70 million songs, albums and playlists using your voice. You can just say “Hey Google, play New Music Daily playlist,” or “Hey Google, play Rap Life playlist.”

You can ask Google Assistant to play any specific song, artist or playlist available on Apple Music, and you can play music based on genre, mood, or activity. You can also play your liked songs from your Apple Music library by saying, “Hey Google, play my songs” or “Hey Google, play my library.”

Apple Music is rolling out today on Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany and Japan.

Source: Google