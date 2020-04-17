Apple Music finally available on the web

Back in September 2019, Apple first launched the beta version of Apple Music on the web to let its subscribers enjoy their music anywhere. After several months of testing, Apple has now removed the beta label. Apple Music on the web is now generally available to all subscribers. The UI of Apple Music on the web looks similar to the Apple Music macOS app.

With Apple Music, you can:

Stream over 60 million songs from the Apple Music catalogue.

Follow along to your favourite songs with time-synced lyrics.

Listen without Wi-Fi or using data. Just download your favourites to your smartphone and take your music anywhere.

Watch exclusive content like documentaries about your favourite artists, concert films and original TV shows.

Hear your favourite artists and DJs on Beats 1, live or on-demand.

Listen to broadcast radio stations from around the world.

Create your own playlists and get personalised mixes and daily recommendations based on the music you already love.

Create a profile and follow friends to see music they are listening to and the playlists they have shared.

New members get three months free.

You can check out Apple Music at music.apple.com.

Source: Apple Insider