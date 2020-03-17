Apple might be planning to launch another variant of iPhone 9

Apple is rumoured to hold two different iPhone events this year- one in September and the other in Q2 of 2020. The company was scheduled to hold the event on 31st March but it was pushed to Q2 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. At the event, Apple was expected to announce the low-cost iPhone 9 which will be the successor to the popular iPhone SE. We have seen multiple leaks of the device which confirms most of the specs as well as the price of the device.

However, it looks like iPhone 9 might not be the only phone that Apple is planning to launch in Q2 of 2020. According to 9to5Mac, Apple might be planning to launch another variant of the device. The iPhone 9 Plus model will have a similar set of specs as the iPhone 9 but will have a bigger screen and might come with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. Both the phones are expected to come with a physical home button along with Touch ID and will support Apple Pay.

The report emphasises that the names are still not final and Apple could end up calling it iPhone SE 2. The smaller sibling is expected to be priced at $399 but we don’t have any word on the pricing of iPhone 9 Plus.