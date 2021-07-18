Reliable Apple pundit and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman report that the next iPhone may have an always-on display, just like the Apple Watch.

This improvement is reportedly courtesy of a new LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) panel, similar to the Apple Watch, and would also enable a variable refresh rate, from a few per second up to 120 Hz.

The upcoming device, powered by the A15 chipset, is also reported to have a smaller notch, better battery life and improved video recording features.

Android devices of course have had always-on screens for more than 10 years now, but Apple’s solution is significantly better, offering a dimmer but still full screen and full-colour display, vs the usual minimalist black and white display on OLED Android devices.

Having said that, the Apple iPhone 13 always-on display will reportedly also offer only select details, such as notifications, battery life and a clock.

Apple is expected to spill all the beans at an event sometime in early September.

