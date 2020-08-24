Apple to open its first floating retail store in Singapore

Apple’s first floating retail store is opening soon in Singapore. Apple Marina Bay Sands will be Apple’s third store in Singapore.

“Apple Marina Bay Sands is coming soon to Singapore, celebrating the first Apple store in the world that sits on the water,” an Apple spokesman said.

We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay.

Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions. It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new.

We can’t wait to see where your imagination takes you.

Apple did not announce any specific launch date for this store.

Source: Apple