Apple will be holding its annual event later this year and the company is expected to announce new MacBooks at the event. However, this time the event might be different as Apple is rumoured to announce laptops with its own processors.

We have known for a while that Apple is working on custom Arm-based processors and now long time Apple Insider Ming-Chi Kuo said that the company might be launching MacBooks with their own processors. Kuo has been reliable in the past when it comes to Apple and he has also confirmed the MacBook Pro and Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020. Apart from that, Kou also believes that Apple will be launching MacBook models with an all-new design in the second or third quarter of 2021.

Apple has been relying on Intel for the processors which have caused delays in the past. Seeing this, it was only a matter of time before Apple decided to work on an alternative to Intel.

Source MacRumors