Apple may launch iPhones with periscope cameras in 2022

In the last couple of years, there has been a rise in the implementation of periscope cameras on smartphones. This new camera system allows for better zoom by enabling long focal lengths on devices like smartphones where increasing the physical depth is not an option.

After companies like Oppo, Samsung and Huawei it looks like Apple is also planning to join the periscope camera bandwagon in 2022. The report comes from ever so reliable TF Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo. According to Kuo, Semco, a South Korean company that provides Apple with the autofocus motor will be providing Apple with about half the supply of periscope optics.

There is no word on the capacity of the periscope camera on iPhones but we expect Apple to use 5x camera on the iPhones planned for 2022.

Via: 9to5Mac, AppleInsider