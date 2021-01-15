9to5Mac reports that Apple has hired engineers to bring their Apple Music and Podcasts apps to the Microsoft Store.

According to their sources, the apps are already in private beta in the Store, though it is not clear of the apps are for the PC or the Xbox, like the Apple TV app.

That app was developed with help from Microsoft and was essentially identical to their Smart TV app. The advantage of UWP apps is of course that they would run as easily on the Xbox as the desktop.

Given that the current iTunes app for Windows 10 is a completely legacy app, discontinued on the Mac, and that the desktop is resurgent, it makes sense to make a dedicated client for the Windows 10 also.

via Alumia