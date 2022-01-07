Apple is famous for waiting for a market to mature before jumping into it and then rapidly taking over the most profitable segment of the market. We saw this of course with smartphones, smartwatches and wireless headphones.

Now, according to Apple leaker Dylandkt (via MacRumors), Apple is planning the same strategy with folding smartphones. He reports that Apple is testing several prototypes of folding phones, but are not quite ready to enter the market yet.

1/3 For those who are curious about a foldable iPhone, Apple is definitely working and testing multiple prototypes that contain foldable displays. Too many compromises still exist with foldable display technology though. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

3/3 While other manufactures are iterating on products that are seemingly in beta, Apple is keen on making sure that the design is not a regression from the current form factor of the iPhone. They are interested in playing the long game to see how the technology progresses. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

According to Dylandkt Apple is waiting for folding technology to mature, so that the folding iPhone is not a regression in user experience from current iPhones.

More importantly, they are waiting to see if folding phones are a fad that will vanish from the market in a few years, or if they are here to stay and worth investing in.

Normally the wait and see attitude would be a mistake as rivals gain market and mind share, but of course, Apple has its captive market of more than 1 billion users who are unlikely to buy the latest Samsung or Huawei and can therefore afford to wait.

Apple is rumoured by analysts to be bringing a folding smartphone to the market in 2023 at the earliest, but likely 2024.

Do our readers think Apple is right to wait? Let us know below.

via Pocketnow