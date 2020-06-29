Apple iPhone 12 will one-up the Galaxy S20 Ultra with 240 fps 4K video recording support

Early this year, Samsung introduced Galaxy S20 Ultra, the first smartphone in the world with 8K video recording support. Along with 8K video support, the Galaxy S20 Ultra also came with support for 4K video recording at 120 fps. Today, YouTuber Max Weinbach revealed that Apple iPhone 12 series will support 4K video recording at 240 fps. With this support, iPhone 12 users will be able to record slo-mo videos at 4K resolution.

In addition to the improved video recording experience, Apple iPhone 12 series will feature a seven-element plastic lens, an increase from the six-element lens that is shipping in the current iPhone 11 series. Hopefully, the increase of elements in the lens will improve the already amazing image quality.

Last night, we reported about Apple’s plan to not include the power adapter and earphones in the iPhone 12 box. You can read about it here.

From earlier leaks the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 series will include four different models with various specifications — iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. The display sizes of all these models won’t be identical to one another.

The base model that is the iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch display that has a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has a pixel density of 475 PPI, while the iPhone 12 Max will have a slightly bigger display — we’re talking a 6.1-inch panel with 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution and 460 PPI density.

The display of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro will be exactly the same as that of the iPhone 12 Max in terms of screen size, screen resolutions, and pixel density. On the other hand, the top model that is the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display with a screen resolution of 2778 x 1284. The display of the top model will have a pixel density of 458 PPI.

via: AppleInsider