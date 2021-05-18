Apple’s all-new iMac, the M1-powered iPad Pro, and new Apple TV 4K will be available from Friday

Apple today announced that all-new iMac, the M1-powered iPad Pro, and new Apple TV 4K will be available globally from Friday (May 21). You can read about these new products below:
iMac:
The all-new iMac features a much more compact and remarkably thin design, the breakthrough M1 chip for powerful performance, and a gorgeous 4.5K Retina display. iMac comes in a spectrum of vibrant colors — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. Customers can choose from three models of Magic Keyboard, including Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, as well as Magic Mouse and the industry-best Magic Trackpad — all color-matched.
M1-powered iPad Pro:
Supercharged by the Apple-designed M1 chip, iPad Pro is the fastest device of its kind. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina XDR display that brings extreme dynamic range to iPad Pro, offering a stunning visual experience with more true-to-life details to the most demanding HDR workflows. Cellular models with 5G deliver even faster wireless connectivity when on the go, Thunderbolt support opens up a massive ecosystem of high-performance accessories, and an all-new Ultra Wide front camera enables Center Stage, a new experience for video calls that automatically keeps users perfectly framed in the shot.
Apple TV 4K:The next generation of Apple TV 4K, featuring innovative color balance technology and high frame rate HDR, delivers the best entertainment experience at home and connects customers to their favorite content with the highest quality. The all-new Siri Remote features clickpad control that offers five-way navigation for better accuracy, and is also touch-enabled for the fast directional swipes Apple TV users love.
Source: Apple