Apple’s all-new iMac, the M1-powered iPad Pro, and new Apple TV 4K will be available from Friday

Apple today announced that all-new iMac, the M1-powered iPad Pro, and new Apple TV 4K will be available globally from Friday (May 21). You can read about these new products below:

iMac:

The all-new iMac features a much more compact and remarkably thin design, the breakthrough M1 chip for powerful performance, and a gorgeous 4.5K Retina display. iMac comes in a spectrum of vibrant colors — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. Customers can choose from three models of Magic Keyboard, including Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, as well as Magic Mouse and the industry-best Magic Trackpad — all color-matched.

M1-powered iPad Pro:

Supercharged by the Apple-designed M1 chip, iPad Pro is the fastest device of its kind. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina XDR display that brings extreme dynamic range to iPad Pro, offering a stunning visual experience with more true-to-life details to the most demanding HDR workflows. Cellular models with 5G deliver even faster wireless connectivity when on the go, Thunderbolt support opens up a massive ecosystem of high-performance accessories, and an all-new Ultra Wide front camera enables Center Stage, a new experience for video calls that automatically keeps users perfectly framed in the shot.

Apple TV 4K: