Apple has announced a new iPad Pro powered by the M1 chip, which offers up to 40% more GPU power.

It features a ProMotion display and support for game controllers and is now available in a 2TB storage version.

For the first time the USB-C port now supports Thunderbolt and allows your iPad to be connected to super-fast storage or 6K monitors.

The iPad Pro now also supports 5G connectivity, including mmWave support.

The M1 processor now allows Apple to offer smart HDR for photos, and the True-Depth camera supports Face Unlock.

In low-light conditions, the ISP and LiDAR Scanner quickly and accurately focus images and videos to capture incredible details from almost no light at all.

The selfie camera is now 12 MP ultra-wide, and offers Centre Stage, a new feature that automatically keeps users perfectly framed for even more engaging video calls.

The 12.9 inch iPad Pro now also offers XDR – extreme dynamic range. This is via a miniLED system with more than 10,000 LEDs with over 2500 local dimming zones with 1:1000000 contrast.

The iPad Pro supports the Magic Keyboard, now in white.

“The revolutionary M1 chip has been a breakthrough for the Mac, and we’re incredibly excited to bring it to iPad Pro,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With M1’s huge jump in performance, a groundbreaking extreme dynamic range experience on the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 2TB of high-speed storage, Thunderbolt expansion, a four-speaker audio system, pro cameras with LiDAR Scanner, blazing-fast 5G connectivity, an amazing video-calling experience with Center Stage — combined with the advanced features of iPadOS and a powerful pro app ecosystem all in a device users can hold in one hand — there’s nothing else like iPad Pro.”

The new iPad Pro starts at $799, and pre-orders open on the 30th April, with availability in mid-May.