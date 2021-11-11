iCloud for Windows updated with support for Apple ProRes videos and ProRaw photos

Apple’s iCloud for Windows allows users to keep their photos, videos, mail, calendar and other important information up to date on their Windows PCs. Yesterday, Apple released a new update for iCloud for Windows in Microsoft Store. This new update brings three new features including the support for ProRes videos and ProRaw photos. Find the full change log below.

Allow participants of an iCloud Drive shared file or folder to add or remove people.

Support for Apple ProRes videos and Apple ProRaw photos.

Support for generating strong passwords via the iCloud Passwords app.

You can download the updated Apple iCloud for Windows app from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft