Rumors of Apple working on its foldable iPhone have been doing the rounds for more than a year, and of course, Apple has been and continues to be tight-lipped about its plans to develop its first foldable phone, thus resulting in the rumors to quickly die-down.

But now, courtesy of reliable tipster Jon Prosser, we have some details about Apple’s foldable iPhone, which, by the way, is still a work-in-progress. According to Prosser, as things stand right now, Apple’s foldable smartphone won’t share any similarities with Huawei Mate X or Samsung Galaxy Fold in terms of the overall look and feel of the device. Instead, Apple will approach it the same way that its once-upon-a-time rival Microsoft did.

You guessed it right! Apple’s foldable phone will be a dual-display device just like the Surface Duo. Needless to say that the two displays will be connected via a hinge. The dual-screen iPhone will also take design inspiration from the current iPhone lineup — rounded and stainless steel edges!

Apple’s “foldable” iPhone isn’t really a foldable. ? The current prototype has two separate display panels on a hinge. Round, stainless steel edges like current iPhone 11 design. No notch — tiny forehead on outter display that houses Face ID. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020

Apart from the fact that Apple’s foldable iPhone will be a dual-display device, we currently don’t know whether there will be other similarities between Apple’s foldable iPhone and Surface Duo.

The tipster also claims that the dual-display iPhone will feature no notch and that the foldable iPhone is going to have a tiny forehead so that it can house the Face ID.

If Apple ends up adding two displays similar to what Microsoft did in Surface Duo, it won’t be the first time Apple taking design inspiration from Microsoft. The cupertino-based firm nearly copied the idea of the Surface Pro kickstand for its iPad. It’s sort of an admission that Microsoft was right. And now if Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone looks like the Surface Duo, it’ll be a new feather in Microsoft’s cap.