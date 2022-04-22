Apple Fitness+ features celebrated musicians in its Artist Spotlight series. Although the series primarily featured English-language musicians, it is no longer a surprise that K-pop music takes its turn in the spotlight in the lead-up to the International Dance Day on April 29. And starting off with global phenomenon BTS ensured that this would be a grand entrance.

The Fitness+ Artist Spotlight series devotes an entire workout playlist to the music of featured artists. This week, BTS owns the spotlight, along with other music legends and icons- ABBA and Queen. For the next four weeks, new workouts will be available in Fitness+ featuring each of these artists. These workouts could come in varied types, such as Strength, HIIT, Dance, Treadmill, Cycling, Yoga, and Pilates.

Beginning next week, users can access workouts led by Fitness+ trainer Ben Allen with BTS’ music video’s choreography. Featured music includes hit songs like “Butter,” “Dynamite,” “DNA,” and “Permission to Dance,” among others.

Previous artists featured in the Artist Spotlight Workout include Alicia Keys, the Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and Shakira. Featured artists were usually English language artists in the US or hailed from the Latin Grooves genre, but the growing popularity of K-pop secured it a place in the spotlight. Specifically, K-pop group BTS was among the best-selling groups in the US in 2021, with digital song sales of 2.95 million.

There are also other offerings to look forward to. These include new dance content, a limited-edition award for the International Dance Day, and a new workout dance collection, “Get into a Groove with Dance. The collections are a new addition and are curated workout playlist for specific targets such as running 5K.