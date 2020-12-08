Apple Fitness+ will be available on December 14 for $9.99 per month

Back in September, Apple announced Fitness+, fitness experience built around Apple Watch. Apple today announced that Fitness+ will be available from December 14 for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Apple Fitness+ features:

Apple Fitness+ brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, intelligently incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch for a first-of-its-kind personalized and immersive experience users can complete wherever and whenever is convenient for them.

Apple Fitness+ will launch with 10 of the most popular workout types, including High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown, led by a phenomenal team of trainers whose approach is welcoming to all.

With Activity Sharing, users can allow friends and family to see Fitness+ workouts completed, and workouts can also be shared to their favorite social media channels.

Music is a central part of the Apple Fitness+ experience, and the trainer team weaves music throughout the design of every workout. Users can choose from nine different styles, including Latest Hits, Chill Vibes, Upbeat Anthems, Pure Dance, Throwback Hits, Everything Rock, Latin Grooves, Hip Hop/R&B, and Top Country, and see the full workout playlist before they start.

Apple Fitness+ gives subscribers the option to work out anywhere and at anytime with the screen that best suits them across iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. And regardless of where users begin a workout, personalized recommendations are synced across devices.

Apple Fitness+ will automatically appear as a new tab in the Fitness app on iPhone and the Fitness app for iPad will be available to download from the App Store and on Apple TV, the Fitness app will automatically appear once users upgrade to tvOS 14.3.

