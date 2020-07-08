Apple expands its 3rd party iPhone repair services program to 32 countries

Last year, Apple announced its Independent Repair Provider Program allowing businesses of all sizes to offer repairs on iPhone using genuine Apple parts. Since the announcement, over 140 independent companies have joined this iPhone repair services program to offer 700 new iPhone service locations in the US. Today, Apple announced the expansion of this program to 32 countries across Europe as well as Canada.

All of the businesses in the iPhone repair services program have access to free training from Apple and the same genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations.

“Across its repair options and partners, Apple is working to ensure health and safety as well as access to repair services during COVID-19. This has included offering additional options for mail-in repair for customers and supporting its existing network of providers servicing customers in ways that meet health and safety guidelines,” said Apple in its press release.

Source: Apple