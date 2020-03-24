Apple expands App Store to 20 new countries

Apple yesterday announced that it is expanding the availability of App Store to 20 new countries. With this expansion, the App Store is now available in 175 countries or regions.

Apple App Store is the only marketplace through which iOS users can download 3rd party apps for their devices. App Store now has over half a billion visitors each week and it generated over $155 billion in developer earnings since its launch.

If you are an app developer and you want to allow your app to appear in the 20 new countries in App Store, follow the below steps:

Your membership Account Holder first needs to accept the updated Program License Agreement by signing in to their account on the Apple Developer website.

If you have a Paid Applications Agreement, the Account Holder will also need to accept this updated agreement in App Store Connect.

You can then select the “New Countries or Regions” checkbox in the Pricing and Availability section of your app information page to automatically make your app available in all new countries.

Completing these steps by April 10, 2020 will help make sure your app is ready to be published as content initially becomes available across new locations.

Apple will let you know when you can choose from specific new countries and update the default subscription pricing for these locations.

Source: Apple