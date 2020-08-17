Apple Cloud Gaming may be a future subscription service from the hardware manufacturer to bring high-end gaming to iOS customers.

Reported by Apple-focused website Patently Apple, the upcoming video game streaming service will be focused on providing a high-end gaming experience on 5G networking.

The Apple Cloud Gaming service patent was originally filed back in February 6th, 2020 but the documentation has only just been published for the public.

Apple’s patent has been described as a way to use “network controlled interactive service in fifth generation (5G) wireless communication networks is cloud rendering game. Cloud gaming, (also known as gaming on demand) is a type of online gaming that allows direct and on-demand video streaming of games onto different computing devices through the use of a thin client.”

Much like with Microsoft’s Project xCloud or Google’s Stadia platform, games that run through the Apple Cloud Gaming service will be stored and executed on remote servers that are directly streamed to a user’s iOS or Mac devices.

“The controls and button-presses from the user’s computing device are transmitted to the server, where they are recorded, and the server then sends back the game’s response to the input controls. Current 5Gs system lacks the capability to provision interactive services for cloud rendering gaming in efficient and optimal manners,” reads the patent.

With Microsoft’s Project xCloud blocked by Apple since the company wouldn’t be able to vet every game on the service, it would make sense for Apple to create their own competitor.