Apple now allows you to pay for new Apple products over time, interest-free

Last year, Apple launched Apple Card Monthly Installments that allowed consumers to buy an iPhone from Apple with interest-free monthly payments through Apple Card. Today, Apple is expanding this plan to other products including the iPad, Mac, HomePod, AirPods and Apple TV.
Now when you shop at Apple using Apple Card, you can pay monthly for your new iPhone, iPad, Mac, and eligible accessories at 0% APR and get 3% Daily Cash back — all up front.
Apple Card features:
- Unlimited Daily Cash back with every purchase, including 3% at Apple and 2% when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay.
- No fees. Not even hidden ones.
- The privacy and security you expect from Apple.
- An Apple-designed titanium card that can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted.
- See if you’re approved without impacting your credit score.
Source: Apple
Comments