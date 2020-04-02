The coronavirus pandemic has been causing several issues for both companies and individuals around the world. The current lockdown measures around the world have caused some concerns as people who are not working can run into troubles with bill payments.

In response to the ongoing crisis, Apple has announced that Apple Card holders can skip April’s payment without incurring interest. The company did the same last month to help users who are unable to maintain a steady stream of income due to the ongoing lockdown measures placed around the world. In an email sent to customers, Apple said:

We understand that the Covid-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments. If you previously enrolled in the Customer Assistance Program in March, you will need to enroll again.

Apple Card is backed by Goldman Sachs who noted that the customers need to opt-in by messaging a support representative via the Wallet app on an Apple device.

Via Bloomberg