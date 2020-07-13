If your iPhone was slowed down by Apple ‘Batterygate’, you can now claim your $25 payment

Back in 2018, Apple released iOS update 10.2.1 and 11.2 to consumers. These updates lead to slower operation of iPhones. Even though Apple was aware of this potential degrade in performance, Apple did not inform users about this. Also, consumers were not allowed to revert back to the previous version of the OS to regain the lost performance. Since the phone became slow, several consumers bought new iPhone and some changed their battery.

After several years of arguing in the court, in May, Apple agreed to settle the class-action lawsuit related to this matter. As part of this settlement, Apple agreed to pay around $25 per iPhone to consumers. The amount will be adjusted up or down depending on how many iPhones are eligible, with a minimum total payout of $310 million. If you are affected by Apple’s batterygate, you can now claim your settlement amount.

Under the proposed settlement, Apple will make a minimum, non-reversionary payment of $310,000,000 and a maximum payment of up to $500,000,000, depending on the number of claims submitted.

Following devices are eligible for the batterygate settlement by Apple:

iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7Plus or SE with iOS 10.2.1 or later before Dec. 21, 2017.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus with iOS 11.2 or later before Dec. 21, 2017.

You can check out this website for more details on how to claim your batterygate settlement amount.