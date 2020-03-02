Breaking news: Apple to pay consumers $25 per iPhone for lawsuit related to slowing down iPhones

Back in 2018, Apple released iOS update 10.2.1 and 11.2 to consumers. After installation, these updates lead to slower operation of iPhones. Even though Apple was aware of this potential degrade in performance, Apple did not inform users about this. Consumers were also not allowed to revert back to previous version of the OS. Since the phone became slow, several consumers bought new iPhone and some changed their battery.

Recently, Apple was fined 25 million euros by French government for slowing down iPhones through updates. Today, Apple has agreed to settle a similar class-action lawsuit that was filed against it in the US. As part of this settlement, Apple will pay around $25 per iPhone to consumers. The amount will be adjusted up or down depending on how many iPhones are eligible, with a minimum total payout of $310 million.

Even though Apple has agreed to settle the case, Apple denied any wrongdoing and mentioned that it settled the case to avoid the burdens and costs of litigation. On the contrary, when the French government asked Apple to publicize its wrongdoing to the public, Apple agreed and posted about the settlement on its website.

Following devices are eligible for the settlement by Apple:

iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7Plus or SE with iOS 10.2.1 or later before Dec. 21, 2017.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus with iOS 11.2 or later before Dec. 21, 2017.

In addition to the settlement for the consumers, the lawyers behind the class action lawsuit plan to seek up to $93 million in legal fees and up to $1.5 million for other expenses.

Source: Reuters