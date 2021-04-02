Apple Arcade is expanding its library with the addition of over 30 new titles and two new categories to the service.

This list of games joining the service includes some of the best mobile games I have ever played, that are undoubtedly well worth your time and a great addition to the service, Monument Valley, Threes, and Mini Metro.

The two new categories of Timeless Classics and App Store Greats are set to feature no ads or in-app purchases which is a great way to filter some of the mobile wheat from the chaff.

The full list of games added to the service today are as follows:

Backgammon

Badland

Bleck

Chameleon Run

Checkers Royal

Chess: Play and Learn

Clap Hanz Golf

Cut the Rope Remastered

Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition

Flipflop Solitaire

Fruit Ninja Classic

Good Sudoku

Mahjong Titan

Mini Metro

Monument Valley

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition

Really Bad Chess

Reigns Plus

Simon’s Cat: Story Time

Solitaire

SongPop Party

SpellTower

Star Trek Legends

Sudoku Simple

Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat

The Oregon Trail

The Room Two

Threes!

Tiny Crossword

World of Demons

There are also three additional titles of Leo’s Fortune, Legends of Kingdom Rush, and Frenzic: Overtime expected in the future.

And if you're in the mood for something with more of that timeless, classic feel we have… Timeless Classics! Explore games like Backgammon+, Checkers Royal+, Tiny Crossword+ and more: https://t.co/MMWVci0Txm pic.twitter.com/bhcZFybViN — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) April 2, 2021

Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial for anyone interested, and with these thirty games added to the lineup, there’s a lot more reason to be.