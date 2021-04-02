Apple Arcade is expanding its library with the addition of over 30 new titles and two new categories to the service.
This list of games joining the service includes some of the best mobile games I have ever played, that are undoubtedly well worth your time and a great addition to the service, Monument Valley, Threes, and Mini Metro.
The two new categories of Timeless Classics and App Store Greats are set to feature no ads or in-app purchases which is a great way to filter some of the mobile wheat from the chaff.
The full list of games added to the service today are as follows:
- Backgammon
- Badland
- Bleck
- Chameleon Run
- Checkers Royal
- Chess: Play and Learn
- Clap Hanz Golf
- Cut the Rope Remastered
- Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition
- Flipflop Solitaire
- Fruit Ninja Classic
- Good Sudoku
- Mahjong Titan
- Mini Metro
- Monument Valley
- NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
- Really Bad Chess
- Reigns Plus
- Simon’s Cat: Story Time
- Solitaire
- SongPop Party
- SpellTower
- Star Trek Legends
- Sudoku Simple
- Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat
- The Oregon Trail
- The Room Two
- Threes!
- Tiny Crossword
- World of Demons
There are also three additional titles of Leo’s Fortune, Legends of Kingdom Rush, and Frenzic: Overtime expected in the future.
And if you're in the mood for something with more of that timeless, classic feel we have… Timeless Classics!
Explore games like Backgammon+, Checkers Royal+, Tiny Crossword+ and more: https://t.co/MMWVci0Txm pic.twitter.com/bhcZFybViN
— Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) April 2, 2021
Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial for anyone interested, and with these thirty games added to the lineup, there’s a lot more reason to be.