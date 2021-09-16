Apple’s California streaming event, which took place on September 14, took everyone by surprise for more than one reason. While the rounded corner design of the Apple Watch Series 7 was the biggest surprise, Apple disappointed a lot of people by not announcing the much-hyped AirPods 3.

While we still don’t know why Apple didn’t announce the AirPods 3 alongside iPhone 13, new iPads, and the new Apple Watch Series 7, a new report published by Digitimes suggests that the earbuds may launch soon. The report says that Apple’s new earbuds are already in production. The production appears to be in the final stages as the suppliers have already started shipping the new-generation AirPods.

However, the report doesn’t give us a timeline as to when we will see the official AirPods 3 launch. On the bright side, the fact that earbuds are in production is a solid hint that the new generation will be launched by the end of this year. Only time will tell whether Apple will hold yet another event to launch the earbuds.

Needless to say, the third-generation AirPods will have some improvements over the last generation. We may also get some new features in the upcoming earbuds. And all of that brings us to this question: will Apple keep the price the same as the 2nd-generation? Well, if rumors are to be believed, the AirPods 3 will cost more than its predecessor.

We’ll know more about the AirPods 3 in the coming days. Rest assured, we’ll apprise you of all the latest leaks about the upcoming new generation AirPods as they happen.

via Pocketnow