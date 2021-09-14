Apple announces new iPad with much improved performance and more

At a press event today, Apple today announced the updated iPad with much improved performance and more. Read about them below.
- A13 Bionic SoC for 20% faster CPU, GPU and Neural Engine performance.
- 12mp Ultra Wide front camera with support for Center Stage.
- TrueTone display.
- Support for 1st gen Apple Pencil.
- Same design, supporting existing accessories.
- Ships with iPad OS 15.
- Starts at $329 with 64GB storage.
- Space Grey/Silver colors.
- Available next week.
New Apple iPad features:
- The new iPad comes equipped with the powerful A13 Bionic chip, delivering a 20 percent performance boost over the previous generation. This makes the new iPad up to 3x faster than the best-selling Chromebook, and up to a whopping 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet.
- The Center Stage experience on iPad Pro is now available on iPad, enabled by the new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and Neural Engine, so users can enjoy even more engaging video calls. As users move around, Center Stage automatically pans the camera to keep them in view. When others join in, the camera detects them too, and smoothly zooms out to include them in the conversation.
- For the first time, True Tone comes to the beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display on iPad. A new, upgraded ambient light sensor enables True Tone, which adjusts screen content to the color temperature of a room.
- The new iPad starts with 64GB of storage — double the storage of the previous generation — offering even more value to iPad users. A 256GB option is also available for users looking to store more apps, games, photos, and videos.
Pricing and Availability:
- Wi-Fi models of iPad are available with a starting price of $329 (US), and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at $459 (US), in silver and space gray finishes. The new iPad starts with 64GB of storage — double the storage of the previous generation. A 256GB option is also available.
Source: Apple
