Apple is reportedly going to hold an event next month, March, to launch a number of new products, including a new iPad Pro, AirTags. But apart from these, Apple will also launch AirPods 3 at the March event, according to tipster LeaksApplePro. The tipster also says that the March event is unlikely to see ARM Macs and cheaper AirPods Max, as previous rumors have suggested.

The Apple AirPods 3 is said to look similar to its predecessor, the AirPods 2, but apart from that, we don’t have much knowledge about the specs of the upcoming AirPods 3. We, however, expect that the third generation AirPods Pro will offer better sound quality and hopefully, the price will the same as its predecessor.

Apart from AirPods 3, Apple is also working on a new AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro ‘Lite’ edition. These are expected to cost less than their original versions, but the caveat is that they won’t offer noise cancellation, which explains the low price point. We, however, have no information on what the new AirPods 2 and the ‘Lite’ variant of the AirPods will cost, neither do have any information about the launch date.

Coming back to AirPods 3, popular tipster Jon Prosser backs what the LeaksApplePro has claimed, which is why we’re optimistic that the AirPods 2 successor will make its debut in the month of March. However, Apple is yet to announce the March event and, therefore, we don’ know exactly when Apple will launch these products.

If you're using the AirPods 2., what improvements you want to see in its successor?