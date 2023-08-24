The new App centric management feature in Teams will allow IT admins to decide who can have access to the newer apps

App centric management is coming to Microsoft Teams, and this feature will effectively allow IT admins to decide who gets to install newer apps (or any kind of apps, really) or not.

If you’re an IT admin, you will be able to set a default value for new apps that are published on the Teams app store.

Once you do it, the app centric management feature will give you three options:

All users can install option. Specific users and groups can install option. No user can install option.

As you can see, the Specific users and groups can install option will allow you to personally choose which individuals from your organization can install a new app. Even more, the app centric management feature will allow you, the IT admin, to let users choose for themselves if they want to install it or not.

This feature evolves the existing app permission policies and provides admins with the ability to manage access to the app individually. The app permission policies for existing customers are migrated to maintain existing app availability in the tenant.

The feature will be generally available worldwide, and it’s expected to start to roll out in September.

