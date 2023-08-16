Microsoft Teams Play Together is now live in Microsoft Store

Microsoft just released Microsoft Teams Play Together companion app. Now live in Microsoft Store, this new tool allows gamers to hang out, watch, and play games together in real-time.

With Teams Play Together, you can screenshare your gameplay via Teams while playing on a Windows 10 or 11 PC, with a minimum version of Windows 10 version 17763.0 or higher (both x86 and x64).

“Xbox Game Bar and Microsoft Teams (free) partnered together so you and your friends have a place to hang out while watching and playing games. You’ll have to create or sign into your personal Microsoft account to get the Teams Play Together widget. Screenshare your gameplay via Teams while playing on a Windows 11 PC, and keep the conversation going with video calls which you’ll see via the Game Bar’s video overlay,” the app’s description reads.

If you may remember, a little over two years ago, Microsoft made a bold move to acquire Discord, the popular gaming chat platform. The deal, which would have been worth at least $10 billion, would have given Microsoft a major foothold in the gaming community. However, the deal ultimately fell through, and it’s clear that Microsoft’s gaming strategy needs some work.

Is this a move to target gaming IM? Microsoft is clearly making another attempt to make gaming more accessible on Windows platforms by integrating gaming features into Microsoft Teams. Not too long ago, the Redmond-based tech giant was also reportedly working on a new gaming mode for Edge browser called Edge for Gamers, though it has been inconsistently named.