AOC 34-inch curved gaming monitor with 1ms response and 144Hz refresh rate available for $437

AOC CU34G2X 34-inch gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response is now available for just $437 from Amazon. This monitor is ideal for gamers that are looking for an immersive experience while supporting high speed gameplay.

AOC CU34G2X Features:

34″ Class (34″ Viewable) AOC Gaming G2 Series monitor with 3440×1440 Ultra wide Quad HD (2K+) resolution VA panel

Rapid 1ms response (MPRT) and 144Hz refresh rate with Adaptive-Sync for ultra-smooth competitive game play

3-Sided frameless design with 1500R curvature for immersive gaming and entertainment

VA panel for wide viewing angles and brilliant colors displaying over 115% sRGB and 98% Adobe RGB color gamut area coverage

AOC Re-Spawned 3-year zero-bright-dot 3-year advance replacement 1-year (one-time) accidental damage

Height adjustable stand AOC low Blue mode and flickers for wellbeing and comfort during extended gaming sessions (VESA compatible)

2x DisplayPort 1 4 2x HDMI 2 0 and USB 3 2 x4 hub inputs/outputs for high performance Graphics display and convenience

AOC low input lag delivers lag free Display from the video signals

Find the deal here at Amazon.