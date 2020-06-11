Anyone can now buy Microsoft HoloLens 2 in the US

Microsoft HoloLens 2 is already available in several countries including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Japan, the U.K. and the United States. However, Microsoft was selling the HoloLens 2 headsets only for developers and enterprise customers in these countries. From today, anyone can buy Microsoft HoloLens 2 through Microsoft Store online. You can order Microsoft HoloLens 2 here from Microsoft Store.

The HoloLens 2 costs $3500 and the following are included in the box.

HoloLens 2 device

Carrying case

Overhead strap

Microfiber cloth

Charger

USB-C cable

At Build 2020, Microsoft announced the expanded availability of HoloLens 2 in fall 2020 (spring in the Southern Hemisphere) to the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

via: WalkingCat