Anyone can now buy Microsoft HoloLens 2 in the US

by Pradeep

 

HoloLens 2

Microsoft HoloLens 2 is already available in several countries including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Japan, the U.K. and the United States. However, Microsoft was selling the HoloLens 2 headsets only for developers and enterprise customers in these countries. From today, anyone can buy Microsoft HoloLens 2 through Microsoft Store online. You can order Microsoft HoloLens 2 here from Microsoft Store.

The HoloLens 2 costs $3500 and the following are included in the box.

  • HoloLens 2 device
  • Carrying case
  • Overhead strap
  • Microfiber cloth
  • Charger
  • USB-C cable

At Build 2020, Microsoft announced the expanded availability of HoloLens 2 in fall 2020 (spring in the Southern Hemisphere) to the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

You can buy Microsoft HoloLens 2 here from Microsoft Store for $3500.

via: WalkingCat

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments