Anthropic brings Claude AI to Europe the same day OpenAI unveiled GPT-4o

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Anthropic, the AI company backed by Google and Amazon, has announced the European launch of Claude, its AI assistant. Starting today, individuals and businesses across Europe can access Claude through multiple platforms.

The products and services now available in Europe include:

Claude.ai: A web-based interface to interact with the AI assistant.

Claude iOS App: A free mobile app version of Claude for iOS devices.

Claude Team Plan: Allows businesses to securely provide teams with access to Claude’s AI capabilities and the powerful Claude 3 model family.

Claude shows a strong language understanding and fluency in French, German, Spanish, Italian, and other European languages.

While the web interface and mobile app are available for free, Anthropic is offering paid plans to unlock additional features.

Individuals can subscribe to Claude Pro for €18 + VAT per month to access the advanced Claude 3 Opus model.

The Team plan, designed for businesses, is priced at €28 + VAT per user per month with a minimum of 5 seats.

This European launch comes after the earlier release of the Claude API, which allows developers to integrate Anthropic’s AI models into their applications, websites, or services.

As AI assistants like Claude gain traction, competition in the generative AI space is heating up, with OpenAI unveiling its GPT-4o model on the same day i.e. yesterday.

More here.